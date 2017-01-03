Two Stone County Residents Injured in Vehicle Crash

by Tim Church

BILLINGS, Mo. – Two Stone County residents are injured in a two vehicle crash Monday night, five miles south of Billings in Stone County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 80-year-old Merlin Allard of Galena was traveling northbound on Missouri 413 at 7:10 p.m., when he attempted to make a left hand turn and drove into the path of a southbound vehicle driven by 20-year-old Andrew Wake of Billings.

According to the online crash report, Allard was not wearing his seatbelt. He sustained minor injuries in the crash, but refused treatment at the scene. Wake was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield to be treated for his injuries.