Willard F. Chandler, aka “Mr. Bill” was born on April 19, 1933 to Ramona (Kinsella) Chandler and Willard F. Chandler, Sr. in Sioux City, Iowa. He attended Catholic grade school and Trinity College in Sioux City. Bill served our country 8 years in the United States Air Force. He took dental lab training at Bethesda, Maryland Naval base. He worked as a dental lab tech and medic while in the service.

Bill married June M. Hanno on February 22, 1959 in Minden, Nevada. They had two children, Steven and Mark.

Bill worked in the dental field for 35 years. He also did some clowning, magic, and worked as a salesperson for Sears and a cashier at Lowe’s. He had also been a dealer on a casino boat for a short time.

Bill passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 after a short illness. June survives of the home and sons, Steven Chandler and Petra Swander of Laguna Beach, California and Mark Chandler and wife Virginia of Kent, Washington. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Lou Cain of Burwell, NE and his brother, Tom Chandler of Remsen, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Connie.

Memorial services will be at Faith Lutheran Church, Branson on Friday, Jan. 6 2017 at 11 AM. Pastor Joel Krueger will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10-11 AM at the Faith Lutheran Church. Military services will be held at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield at 2:00 P.M. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson.

Memorials may be given to the Cancer Society or Faith Lutheran Church, 221 Malone St., Branson, MO 65616.