Algonquin Corporation Completes Merger of Empire Electric

by Tim Church

JOPLIN, Mo. – Canadian based company Algonquin Power and Utilities Corporation completes its acquisition of Empire District Electric Company, following the announcement of a $2.4 Billion merger nearly a year ago.

This transaction places Empire District as a subsidiary of Liberty Utilities, which is the U-S subsidiary of the Algonquin Corporation. Empire Director of Corporate Communications Julie Maus shares what the two companies have been doing over the last year to insure a seamless transaction:

Maus says she wants to ensure Empire customers that this merger will not lead to an increase in rates. She adds rather the goal of this merger is to provide benefits to customers and not a chance for a rate increase.

Empire provides approximately 218,000 customers in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas with electric, gas, water and fiber optic services.

Maus adds customers should also begin to notice a new refreshed Empire logo on the company’s website, customer bills, company vehicles, employee uniforms, office building and printed materials over the months.

The new logo and additional merger information can be found here.