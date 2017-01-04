Arkansas Representative Pleads Guilty to Bribery

by Shannon Cay

SPRINGDALE, Ark. – An Arkansas State Representative from Springdale pleads guilty to bribery today (Wednesday).

U.S. Attorney Kenneth Elser of the Western District Court says 42-year-old Micah Neal pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit honest services fraud.

A release from the Department of Justice says Neal admitted between January 2013 and January 2015, he collaborated with an Arkansas State senator, who is not named in the release, to use their official positions to appropriate 600-thousand dollars of government money to two not for profits in an exchange for kickback money.

According to Elser, Neal specifically authorized and directed 175-thousand dollars to go to the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District, based out of Harrison, in return for 38-thousand dollars of bribe money from officials at the not-for-profit entities.

Neal did file for re-election last year, however, quit the race before the November election.

His sentencing will be held at a later date.