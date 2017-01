by Sam Clanton

HARRISON, Ark. – The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is providing notification of a convicted sex offender relocating to the area.

According to a news release, Tonda Sue Martin, a level-two sex offender, has moved to a residence on Cannon Loop in Boone County.

Martin was convicted to four counts of third-degree carnal abuse in 2001.

Sheriff Mike Moore says this community notification is in compliance with Arkansas statutes.