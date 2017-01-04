C of O Completes CAM JAM Sweep

by: Dori Rapinchuk, C of O Sports Information

Cass Johnson was the leading scorer in the game with 20 points, most of which were captured by draining six 3-pointers. Johnson wasn’t alone, as her teammates also posted some great numbers on the night. Lakin Simmerman scored 13 points, Ashley Forrest went 4-for-6 with 11 points, and Hannah Wisdom and Kelsie Cleeton each added 10. Cleeton also picked up a double-double on the evening, hauling in 11 rebounds.

The Bobcats, on the other hand, started out with a tight matchup, where they headed into the locker room against Northern New Mexico College at the half all knotted up at 34 points apiece. But the second half told an entirely different story, as the Bobcats put up 46 points against 25 by NNMC to capture a solid victory at 80-59.

Cameron Paschke had a hot hand, going 5-for-10 from three-point land, 9-for-19 from the floor, and a perfect 6-of-6 from the charity stripe, to lead the game with 29 points. Kiefer Starbird and DeMon Hyler each contributed 13 points, and Heath Carmichael hit 3 treys himself to add 11 points. Starbird picked up a double-double, collecting a game-high 16 rebounds.

Tuesday’s win brings the Lady Bobcats’ overall record to 13-4, and the Bobcats improved their season record to 8-6.

Both the Lady Cats and the Bobcats will play at home on Friday, January 6, as they face Grace University from Nebraska. Game times are at 2 and 4 p.m.