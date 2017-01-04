Carmen “Perry” (Robinson) Coombes, age 79, of Seligman, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017. She was born July 23, 1937, in San Bernardino, California, the daughter of William and Adela Robinson. She was joined in marriage to George Coombes May 13, 1962. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Perry enjoyed drawing, crocheting, playing card games, working puzzles, and spending time with her pets through the years. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend, Perry was a joy to all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Gloria Beason and Blanche Taylor; and three brothers, Willard Robinson, Buddy Robinson and Lee Robinson.

Perry is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, George Coombes; two sons, Richard Coombes and Ronald Coombes; three grandchildren, Michael Coombes, Loraine James and Aaron Coombes; and five great-grandchildren, Vash Coombes, Bella-Lisa Coombes, Christian James, Jared James and Melody James.

Memorial services for Perry Coombes will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, January 14, 2017, at New Hope Assembly of God in Seligman, Missouri. To leave an online condolence, visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.