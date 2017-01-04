Carroll County Judge Resigns Amidst Ethics Review

by Shannon Cay

BERRYVILLE, Ark. – A Carroll County Judge resigns this week amidst allegations he traded sexual favors for preferential treatment in court.

According to The Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission, Judge Timothy Parker resigned on Saturday, December 31st, the same day his term expired because he did not want to fight the commission’s allegations. Parker was elected to his position in 2013 and his term ended on Saturday.

The release from the commission says they have videotaped statements from more than a dozen women who say they had bonds lowered or were even taken out of jail in return for sexual favors. In Parker’s letter of resignation to the commission, he denies the allegations but also says he promises he will never be employed as a judge again.

The commission says this investigation was handled by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department, the Eureka Springs Police Department, and the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office. Since Parker did resign, the Ethics Commission says they will not be pressing formal charges.

Director of the Commission, David Sachar, says it was important and symbolic that Parker resigned while still on the bench to send a message to the public and to any judge that they can be removed for their conduct.