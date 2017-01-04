Charles Ollen “Chuck” Pittman passed away on the last day of 2016 at 4:23 p.m. He was surrounded by his family and close friends who held him until he left us.

Chuck was born in Shaw, Mississippi in 1939 to Edward (Edwin) A. Pittman and Louvenia Pittman (Upchurch). He met the love of his life, Helen Jean Renfrow, at Mississippi College in 1960. They were married 6 months later on August 28 and remained in love and devoted to each other for over 56 years.

He entered the United States Army on February 1, 1962. and served our Nation honorably until his retirement 20 years later. He served multiple tours, including Korea, a combat tour in Vietnam, Germany and finally retired in Phoenix, AZ. Awards he received include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Silver Star, and the Vietnam Campaign Medal, among numerous others.

Chuck relocated to Lampe, MO from Phoenix, AZ in 1995, after building a beautiful home overlooking Table Rock Lake for his much beloved wife, Helen. They’ve called this community home ever since.

Chuck spent much of his life in service to others. After his tour of duty in Korea, it broke his heart to leave the children behind in the orphanage where he had spent so much of his time. He was an amazing man who started early in his life picking up and bringing home “strays” as he liked to say. He answered the phone in the middle of the night when someone needed rescuing and made a place for them in his home. He has only one daughter but had the honor of walking 2 beautiful young brides down the aisle on their wedding days. He was a second father to so many and Papa Chuck to 3 young girls who he had the privilege to baptize and bring to the Lord. He continued serving others through his commitment to Freemasonry.

Right Worshipful Brother Chuck Pittman, Knight Commander of the Court of Honor of the Scottish Rite, 32nd Degree was instrumental in the formation of Table Rock Lodge 680. If you look at the pictures hanging in the Lodge, you’ll see him laying the foundation, framing the walls, hanging sheetrock, painting and all those things it takes to bring something like that together. He truly moved in the Operative realms of Freemasonry and not just the Speculative as so much of us do today.

He leaves a legacy of love that lives on in his wife Helen, and their three children; Chuck Jr., Linda and Jay and his 6 grandchildren; Madison, Logan, Paige, Kaylee, Korie and Isabelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings E.C. Pittman, Henry Ford Pittman, Doyle L. Collier, Iva Jean Litton, Mary Gladys Collier, Pauline McClure and Jimmie Sanford, and his nephew Eddie Pittman.

Visitation will be Thursday, January 5, 2017 1:00-2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Kimberling City, MO. Service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeff Hardy officiating. Interment will be in Philibert Cemetery Kimberling City, MO with family and close friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.