by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – Ramona Cope of Forsyth is officially sworn into office as the new Taney County Collector during the regular commission meeting Tuesday morning.

County Clerk Donna Neeley…

Cope has served as Chief Deputy Collector since 2012, and is replacing long-time office holder Shelia Wyatt, who now serves as Eastern District Commissioner.

After the swearing in ceremony, Wyatt commented that Governor Jay Nixon made a wise decision by selecting Cope for the appointment.