Green Forest Woman Dies in Crash Near Rudd

by Shannon Cay

GREEN FOREST, Ark. – A woman from Green Forest dies in a crash north of Rudd today (Wednesday).

Troopers say 50-year-old Mandi Chaney was traveling southbound on Highway 103, just after 6 a.m. According to the online crash report, she crossed the center line and collided with a car in the northbound lane, driven by 59-year-old Roland Severs from Berryville.

The Arkansas State Police say Severs was hurt and was taken to Mercy Hospital in Berryville while Chaney, who was not wearing a seat belt during the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the first fatality crash for Troup L of the Highway Patrol this year.