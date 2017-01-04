Helen M. Crowe, age 86, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Mrs. Crowe, daughter of Howard and Mathilda (Fatland) Sheldahl, was born on July 20, 1930, in Huxley, Iowa. On November 21, 1958, she was united in marriage to Raymond Crowe in Iowa. Mrs. Crowe enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and reading. Her greatest passion was taking care of her children as they were growing up and then focused all her attention on her husband. Mrs. Crowe was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Cassville where she and Raymond volunteered a lot of their time.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-eight years, Raymond Crowe, of Cassville; two sons, Robert Rohrbrough and his wife Dolly, of Rogers, Arkansas, and Vernon Crowe and his wife Maria, of Seligman; three daughters, Karen Shipp, of Springdale, Arkansas, Debbie Conyer and her husband Chris, of Dragoon, Arizona, and Becky Selligren and her husband Dennis, of Girard, Kansas; sixteen grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her son Kenneth Crowe, three brothers, and one sister.

Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2017, at the White Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pastor Jamie Smith officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Missouri. Please visit our website at www.whitefuneralhome.org for online condolences and obituaries.