Kenneth Leroy Ellison, age 77, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at his home in Stark City, Missouri and his wife of fifty-eight years Letha Leann (Parker) Ellison, age 73, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017 in Mercy Hospital, Joplin, Missouri.

Kenneth was born May 30, 1939 in Henderson, Iowa the son of Ernest and Waive (Farrington) Ellison. Letha was born on April 26, 1943 in Waynoka, Oklahoma, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Stark) Parker.

On November 24, 1958 they were united in marriage in Wichita, Kansas.

Surviving Kenneth and Letha are one daughter, Tamala McFarland and her husband Mark of Stella, Missouri; one granddaughter, Halie Cross and her husband Larry and a great granddaughter, Timber Cross.

Kenneth is also survived by two brothers, Emery Ellison and his wife Shirley of Springfield, Missouri and Bob Ellison and his wife Rita of Raymondville, Texas. Letha is also survived by one sister Golda Lyon of Waynoka, Oklahoma.

Preceding Kenneth and Letha in death was one daughter Tammy Kay Ellison; their parents; Kenneth’s five brothers, Merle and Bill Cox and Junior, Richard and Wayne Ellison and two sisters, Marge Huston and Thelma Mae Ellison and Letha’s three brothers, Dean, Elmer and Garold Parker and one sister Alta Danner.

Kenneth graduated high school in 1957 at Rocky Comfort. He served in the United States Army National Guard. He was a self-employed carpenter and spent most of his life in southwest Missouri. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was of the Baptist Faith. Some of his favorite pastimes were playing his guitar, building, doing taxidermy, hunting, fishing, finding arrowheads and riding horses. He was also a talented craftsman.

Letha attended school in Waynoka and was a bookkeeper, property owner and homemaker. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and loved her family and loved her dogs.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, January 6, 2017 in Rocky Comfort Cemetery under direction of McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton. Pastor Melvin “Hap” Anders will conduct the services.

Contributions may be made to the family for a monument in memory of Kenneth and Letha.