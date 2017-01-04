Loaves and Fishes Meal Program to Begin Tonight

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – As Branson enters into what is traditionally considered the slowest time of year for the area, the Salvation Army, in partnership with two local Churches, is kicking off its 2017 Loaves and Fishes meal program.

Loaves and Fishes will begin today (Wednesday, January 4th) and will provide free hot meals, three nights a week through February. Area businesses, Churches and groups sponsor each night and volunteer to serve hot meals to those who come, according to Corps Officer Lt. Shawn DeBaar with The Salvation Army:

Meals will be served from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Mondays at the First Baptist Church Branson, Wednesday’s at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church and Fridays at The Salvation Army Branson.

DeBaar adds there are no special qualifications to meet in order to attend, but rather is open to anyone who is in need of a meal that night. He adds if Branson School cancel classes due to inclement weather on a meal day, Loaves and Fishes will also be canceled that day.