Ronald G. Armstrong, 74, of Forsyth died Tuesday, January 3, 2017, in Cox Medical Center Branson. The date, time and place of a memorial service will be announced at a later day.

Ronald Gene Armstrong was born Wednesday, May 20, 1942 in Des Moines, IA to James Royck and Letha Marie (Chambers) Armstrong. He attended school in Des Moines and graduated from the Lincoln High School in the class of 1960. In February 1961 he joined the U. S. Air Force. He served in the 4614th Transportation Squadron and was honorably discharged in September 1962. Ronald moved back to Des Moines and worked at various jobs then became an over the road trucker. He drove for 3M Trucking for twenty years and was awarded several safety awards for driving. He stopped trucking and became a manager and building construction. He graduated from the Reeds Spring Vocational Technical School in 1984 in small engine repair. He met Sharon Musselman in 1988. They were married September 15, 1989 in Des Moines. Ronald retired in 2000 and moved to Branson. He and Sharon moved to Forsyth in 2011.

Ronald was a devoted fisherman who always watched the Bass Masters on TV. He enjoyed bowling, hunting and working with his hands. He was a loyal, witty, man’s man that loved his family deeply.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon of Forsyth; four sons, Ronnie Armstrong, Jr, of Des Moines, Michael Armstrong of Carlisle, IA, James Armstrong of Des Moines, Chris Armstrong of Avon, IA; five daughters, Rhonda Lanpier of Hartford, IA, Bonnie Belk of Des Moines, Dawn Hills of Branson, Cathi Mckenzie of Indianola, IA, Melissa Stout of Forsyth; one sister, Pat Hackensimdt of Des Moines; many sons and daughters in -law, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Hal Hockensmith.

