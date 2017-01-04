Sandra Quirk, Branson West, MO, daughter of Robert and Ethel (Stock) Johnson, was born March 15, 1944 in Des Moines, IA. On December 28, 2016, her long fight with Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) cancer, which she was diagnosed with in June of 2013, escalated to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). She departed this life on January 1, 2017 at the age of 72 at Tablerock Health Care surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Sandra had been a resident of the area for thirteen years moving here from Springfield, MO. She was an LPN nurse and worked for Mercy Hospital before retiring in 1994. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Kimberling City, MO.

Sandra was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Quirk and her parents, one brother and one sister.

Survivors include: one son, Scot Nelson and wife, Carla of Clinton, MO; two daughters, Sherry Barski and husband, David of Park City, Utah and Tami Prentiss and husband, Bill of Kimberling City, MO; one sister, Sheila Sabin and husband, Jerry of Des Moines, IA, and one brother currently on Hospice, Robert Jr. Johnson; five grandchildren, Courtney Cluver and husband, Dylan of Branson West, MO; Chris Nelson of Springfield, MO; Jordan Rogers of Branson West, MO; Daniel Barski of Park City, UT; and Michael Barski of Park City, UT and a host of other family and friends.

The family has chosen to have an intimate gathering of her children and grandchildren Friday, January 6, 2017. There will be no public service. Flowers, plants, gifts or cards may be sent directly to the above mentioned family member/members.

Cremation was under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home Kimberling City, MO.