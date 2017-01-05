Branson Location Among 108 Kmart’s to Close in 2017

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Over 100 Kmart’s across the country are being closed down and as of January 4th, the Kmart location in Branson is on the list.

On Tuesday, December 27th, 2016 Sears Holdings Corporation informed associates at 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears’ stores that their locations would be closing. Just over a week later, a second announcement was made that an additional 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears’ stores would be closing as well.

In the company statement published on its website, Sears Holdings says the decision to close the stores is a difficult, but necessary step as they take actions to strengthen the company’s operations and fund its transformation. Adding that many of the stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and were only kept open to maintain local jobs and in hopes they would turn around.

Liquidation sales are scheduled to begin as early as tomorrow (Friday, January 6th), and all 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears stores will all be closed by the end of March 2017.

A complete list of all the closing stores can be found here.