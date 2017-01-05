Branson Looks to Home Another Multi-Million Dollar Attraction

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – A new multi-million dollar attraction looks to be coming to Branson.

Sources share with Hometown Daily News that an Eastern Tennessee company has purchased the Cool Off Water Chute attraction on West Highway 76, across from the Wal-Mart in Branson.

The company has begun excavations on the property, with plans to put in an all new multi-million dollar downhill attraction in its place.

Cool Off Water Chute has been in business for over 40 years.

As this time no additional information is being released on this project, but sources share an official statement looks to be made next week.