Contract Approved for Douglas Co. Bridge Project

by Sam Clanton

AVA, Mo. – A Douglas County bridge project is included in the list of 2017 road improvements for MoDOT’s Southeast District.

At its meeting today (on Wednesday), the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded a contract to Hartman and Company, Inc., for bridge improvements on Route 5 over Bryant Creek near Ava. The contract totals 676-thousand 500 dollars.

Other projects approved for the Southeast District include pavement improvements to Highway 60 and various other routes in Stoddard, Wright and Texas Counties.