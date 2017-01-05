Dan Bauer, age 80, of Monett, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2017, at Cox Hospital in Springfield, Missouri. Dan, son of Ira and Doris (DeBusk) Bauer, was born on November 2, 1936, in Alliance, Nebraska. On December 23, 1961, he was united in marriage to Shirley “Pooch” Rourke in Moberly, Missouri. Dan was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witness on July 12, 1957, in Denver, Colorado; he attended the Monett Congregation of Jehovah Witnesses in Monett. He was always there to lend a helping hand when needed or offer words of advice. Dan enjoyed help people learn about God’s kingdom from the Bible, fishing, and was always learning and thinking of creative ways to fix things. He was a father or a friend to all that knew him and he will be greatly missed. Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Pooch Bauer, of Monett; one sister, Julie Gamel and her husband Bill, of Republic; one niece; and three nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Bauer.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 8, 2017, at the Monett City Park Casino Building with Brik Hunnington officiating.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Missouri. Please visit our website at www.whitefuneralhome.org for online condolences and obituaries.