Former Parks Employee Convicted, Sentenced

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – A former Harrison City employee is convicted of theft, forgery, and fraud this week.

Authorities say 32-year-old Crystal Valentine, formerly the park’s administrative assistant, was sentenced to 12 years of probation after being convicted of theft of property, second-degree forgery, and fraudulent use of the Park Department’s credit card on Tuesday.

A legislative audit in July of the Harrison Parks Department found suspicious transactions linked to the city account and Valentine, such as purchases from amazon, groceries, and furniture. City officials say the audit revealed $31,000 went missing from the public account from May of 2013 to July of 2016.

According to the parks department, Valentine was fired back in July and formally charged in December.

Additionally, Judge Webb says she will need to pay back all of the money to the City of Harrison and pay for the legislative audit, A bill that court records show as $53, 400.