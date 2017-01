by Sam Clanton

HIGHLANDVILLE, Mo. – A woman from Galena is hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Selmore Road two miles east of Highlandville in Christian County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 70-year-old Nora Hopkins was northbound at 12:49 this (Thursday) afternoon, when her Jeep slid off the roadway and struck a steel fence and a utility pole.

Hopkins was transported by ambulance to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment of minor injuries.