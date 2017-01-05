JEWELL RAY PYRON, of Green Forest, Arkansas, was born March 25, 1932, in Berryville, AR, son of William Roy and Mable Chloe (Jones) Pyron. He departed this life Saturday, December 31, 2016 in Springfield, Missouri, at the age of 84 years. Jewell proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a Civil Defense Officer and later became Coordinator of Emergency Services. Jewell was a member of the Berryville Fire Department for forty years, as well as a member of the Carroll County Historical Society, Lions Club, VFW, and a long time active member of the Hospital Auxiliary. On June 1, 1952 Jewell was united in marriage with Shirley Mae (Hamby) Pyron who survives him of their home. He is also survived by his son, Greg Pyron and wife, Meg, of Branson, Missouri; grandson, Christopher Pyron and wife, Kate, of Tulsa, Oklahoma; granddaughter, Megan Rice and husband, 2nd Lt. Julius Rice, of Little Rock, Arkansas; five great-grandchildren; several very close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Roy and Mable Chloe (Jones) Pyron and one infant son. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 5, 2017 at Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville. Funeral service will be at 11:00 A.M., Friday, January 6, 2017 at Charles M. Nelson Memorial Chapel in Berryville with Pastor Thomas N. Willcox officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Berryville Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Memorial donations may be made to the Carroll County Historical Society, 403 Public Square, Berryville, Arkansas 72616. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com.