New MSHP Trooper Assigned to Stone and Taney Counties

by Tim Church

STONE/TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol announces a newly graduated trooper has been assigned to Troop D in Stone and Taney Counties.

Assigned to Zone 15, Trooper Jacob Schwartz will report for duty on January 17th. Schwartz is a native of Ozark and a graduate of Chadwick High School. He attended Missouri State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in unified biology education.

Schwartz was a member of the 103rd Recruit Class, which began training on July 5th, 2016 and graduated on December 30th, 2016.

Schwatz was one of four recent graduates to be assigned to Troop D, which is headquartered in Springfield.