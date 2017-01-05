New Signs to be Added to Highway 43 near Ponca

by Shannon Cay

PONCA, Ark. – The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announces new signage will be going up on Highway 43 near Ponca soon.

Signs reading “crooked and steep, next three miles” will be placed just before a two miles stretch of highway that regularly causes accidents, according to Danny Streusels with the state road department. He says local law enforcement has reported that GPS navigators do not tell drivers how steep or curvy the road really is. He says this can be a real problem for truckers as several semis have crashed in that location in past years.

The new signs will be placed by March.