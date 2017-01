by Tim Church

FORSYTH, Mo. – The Taney County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public assistance in locating a wanted person.

The sheriff’s office reports it is actively searching for 37-year-old Robert Grant, who is wanted for 1st Degree burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle.

Anyone with any information on Grant’s current or future whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Taney County Sheriff’s Office or 911.

A photo of a bearded and clean shaven Grant can be found above.