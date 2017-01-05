Ruth A. Cammas, age 79, of Eagle Rock, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville, Arkansas. Mrs. Cammas, daughter of Everett and Lillian (Kaye) Waddell, was born on January 8, 1937, in Durango, Colorado. She was united in marriage to Francis Cammas on January 12, 1992, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Mrs. Cammas owned and operated Dippy Dames Candle Shop in Eureka Springs where she hand carved unique candles. She enjoyed cooking, her daily crossword puzzles in the morning newspapers, and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband Francis Cammas, of Eagle Rock; two sons, Mike Waggoner, of Durango, Colorado, and Mitch Waggoner and his wife Jewel Kay, of Aztec, New Mexico; two daughters, Monica Yeager, of Alpine, Utah, and Marsha Gould and her husband Tim, of Clinton, New Jersey; one step-son, Jerome Cammas, of France; one step-daughter, Sophie Cammas, also of France; sixteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Joshua Waggoner and Jarom Patterson; four sisters; and one brother.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, 2017, at the White Funeral Home and Crematory, with Pastor Jamie Smith officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time at the funeral home.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the White Funeral Home and Crematory, Cassville, Missouri.