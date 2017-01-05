Shooting Death of Mt. Vernon Woman Deemed Self Defense

by Tim Church

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – The Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office announces no charges are being filed in the January 2nd, shooting death of a Mount Vernon woman.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reports it has completed its investigation into the death of 44-year-old Rhonda Hood, who was found deceased in a Mount Vernon residence Monday night.

The information gathered during the department’s investigation was passed on to the prosecutor’s office. After reviewing the information, it was determined that the shooting was justified by the person involved in defense of himself and the other household occupants.

The shooter has remained unidentified and according to the published press release, the person involved is still in custody due to unrelated circumstances that warranted his arrest.