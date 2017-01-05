St. Joe Woman Pleads Guilty to Tri-State Meth Trafficking

by Shannon Cay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Recently filed court documents show a woman from St. Joe pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute drugs in a tri-state meth ring.

In Federal Court last week, 62-year-old Patricia Lewis-Zubin entered the guilty plea in a bargain with prosecutors, who agreed to drop three counts against her for distribution of 50 grams or more of meth. Authorities say they believe she was the head of a drug ring trafficking methamphetamine to several counties in northwest Arkansas, as well as in parts of Missouri and Oklahoma.

According to court records, multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in more than a year of investigation into this crime. Out of the 19 people connected, 13 have pleaded guilty to their crimes.