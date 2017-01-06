Bond Reduction Denied for Glidewell

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – A motion for reduced bond is denied for a man from Branson charged with felony aggravated DWI.

Fifty-six-year-old Michael Glidewell remains jailed without bond in Forsyth, and his preliminary hearing is set for January 19th.

Glidewell is charged for an alleged DWI offense on November 25th, just five days before he was involved in a fatal crash on Mount Branson that claimed the life of 34-year-old Talat Kopurtas.

Glidewell was driving a concrete truck that crossed the center line of Highway 76 and struck Kopurtas’s SUV head on.

State troopers arrested Glidewell at the scene for felony DWI. He was booked and then released for medical treatment.

Prosecutors have not yet filed charges that are specific to the fatality accident.