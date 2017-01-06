Bull Shoals and Norfork Lakes to Undergo Maintenance

by Shannon Cay

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – The Army Corps of Engineers is advising landowners adjacent to public lands on Bull Shoals and Norfork lakes that work crews will soon conduct boundary line maintenance.

Jamie Camp with the Mountain Home Corp’s Office says on Norfork Lake, a 20-mile section of government boundary maintenance will begin in the vicinity of Tecumseh Recreation Area in Ozark County, Missouri, heading south to the Arkansas state line on the western bank.

On Bull Shoals Lake, a 20-mile section of government boundary maintenance will begin near Tucker Hollow Recreation Area in Boone County, Arkansas, heading east to location marker 31 on the lake’s south bank.

Crews will be reestablishing the existing Corps boundary line. Missing boundary monuments will be reestablished at a later date by Corps personnel but encroachments on public property such as excessive mowing, unauthorized paths and tree cutting, personal property stored on public land, and structures such as sheds, houses, and decks will be documented, according to the release from the local office.

The maintenance work is being conducted by Wilco Contracting, Inc. of Yellville, Arkansas, under contract with the Corps of Engineers.

The work will be ongoing for several months.