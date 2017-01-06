Central Bank of Branson Names New Executive Vice President

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Central Bank of Branson names Joe Loth as its new Executive Vice President of Loans.

Loth has 18 years of banking experience and most recently served as Senior Vice President/Commercial Loan Officer for Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks.

Central Bank of Branson President and CEO Craig Richards says it’s a real plus that Loth has lending experience in a tourist area and will be an asset to Central Bank of Branson.

Loth began his career with Central Bank of Lake of the Ozarks in June of 1998 as a Credit Analyst. Through the years Loth was promoted to Commercial Loan Officer in 1999, Vice President in 2002 and Senior Vice President of Lending in 2007.

Loth will take on his new role in March, following the retirement of current Executive Vice President of Loans Russell Hoeflicker.