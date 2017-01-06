Community Health Fair Saturday in Hollister

by Sam Clanton

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The public is invited to a free Community Health Fair Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship Church in Hollister.

Organizer Jeni St. Onge is the co-owner of Thrive Chiropractic, one of the sponsoring businesses…

St. Onge says blood work will be available at a minimal charge, basically covering lab costs…

Registration is not required. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NBFHealthFair.

Those with questions may contact St. Onge by calling 417-598-0080.

New Beginnings Fellowship is located at 151 W. Elm Street in Hollister.