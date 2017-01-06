E.S. Parks Dept. Battles Explosion of Feral Hog Population

by Shannon Cay

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. – The Eureka Springs Parks and Recreation Department will be getting two sophisticated traps soon to help fight the growing problem of destructive feral hogs within the park.

Justin Huss, the Executive Director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, says the park and rec board has approved funding for two traps at a cost of about 15-thousand dollars. While that does seem like a lot of money, Huss explains why the department thinks it is necessary:

He says this is an ongoing issue people have been trying to battle for several months now. However, he says either due to weather or an explosion in the population, the pigs have migrated closer and closer to the public areas of the parks, even causing damage to the Lake Leatherwood Soccer Field:

According to Huss, his department is still working with the USDA and the Arkansas Fish and Game Commission to come up with a plan to discard of the hogs once captured and put down. He says the traps will likely be put out within the next couple of weeks.