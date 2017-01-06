One Killed, Three Injured in Douglas Co. Crash

by Sam Clanton

AVA, Mo. – A woman from Seymour is killed and three others are injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 5 five miles north of Ava in Douglas County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 51-year-old Nancy Davolt of Mountain Grove was southbound at 6:35 a.m. Friday, when she lost control of her car, traveled across the center line and collided with a northbound car driven by 45-year-old Michael Gardner of Wasola.

A passenger in Davolt’s vehicle, 59-year-old Deborah Emerson of Seymour, was pronounced dead at the scene by Douglas County Coroner Rick Miller.

Davolt was airlifted to Cox South Hospital in Springfield for treatment of serious injuries.

Gardner and his passenger, 42-year-old Heather Craig of Springfield, were transported by ambulance to Cox South for treatment of minor injuries.

Members of the Ava Rural Fire Department assisted state troopers at the scene.