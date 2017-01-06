Road & Bridge to Replace GPS Surveying System

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – The Taney County Road & Bridge Department is looking to upgrade its GPS navigation surveying system, and commissioners have approved a request to let out bids.

Road & Bridge Interim Administrator Randy Haes says the current system is 11 years old, and replacement parts are no longer available. He provided specs for a new Topcon type unit…

Haes says he expects the new unit to cost between 20 and 25-thousand dollars.

In other business this week, commissioners approve an agreement with Teeple Insurance Agency of Versailles, Missouri to provide a 2-point-6 million dollar bond for the Taney County Public Administrator’s Office.

This four-year contract totals 15-thousand 844-dollars.