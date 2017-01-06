Salvation Army Branson Deems 2016 Red Kettle Season a Success

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Raising over three-thousand-dollars more than the originally set goal, The Salvation Army in Branson is thanking the community for another successful Red Kettle season.

From November 1st to December 24th, The Salvation Army was able to announce a total of $103,705 were raised in donation via the red kettles.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Lt. Shawn DeBaar discusses the success of the 2016 donation season:

DeBaar adds it’s important for donors to know that the funds raised during the final months of the year go to serve those in need year round.

The Salvation Army’s original $100,000 goal was just a portion of the funds the organization needed to raise to reach its Tree of Lights fundraiser goal of 166-thousand-dollars. The funds raised through online and mail in donation have yet to be counted, but those numbers look to be released sometime this month.