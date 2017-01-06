Thursday Scores/Today’s Schedule

January 6, 2017

Scores
HS Basketball
North Arkansas College Tournament
Alpena Boys 54 Deer 53
Omaha Girls 59 Bergman 58 2 OT
Highland Boys 56 Marshall 55 OT

Boys
Marionville 50 Reeds Spring 45
Blue Eye 58 Southwest 51

Today
North Arkansas College Tournament Semi-finals
Norfork Girls vs. Yellville-Summit 4:00
Omaha Boys vs. Alpena 5:15
Jasper Girls vs. Omaha 6:30
Cotter Boys vs. Highland 7:45

Boys
Ava at Hollister
Fordland at Forsyth
Chadwick at Blue Eye
Conway at Crane

Girls
West Plains at Branson

Boys/Girls
Harrison at Siloam Springs
Berryville at Eureka Springs
Green Forest at Bergman
Huntsville at Valley Springs

Wrestling
Branson at Seneca