Thursday Scores/Today’s Schedule

Scores

HS Basketball

North Arkansas College Tournament

Alpena Boys 54 Deer 53

Omaha Girls 59 Bergman 58 2 OT

Highland Boys 56 Marshall 55 OT

Boys

Marionville 50 Reeds Spring 45

Blue Eye 58 Southwest 51

Today

North Arkansas College Tournament Semi-finals

Norfork Girls vs. Yellville-Summit 4:00

Omaha Boys vs. Alpena 5:15

Jasper Girls vs. Omaha 6:30

Cotter Boys vs. Highland 7:45

Boys

Ava at Hollister

Fordland at Forsyth

Chadwick at Blue Eye

Conway at Crane

Girls

West Plains at Branson

Boys/Girls

Harrison at Siloam Springs

Berryville at Eureka Springs

Green Forest at Bergman

Huntsville at Valley Springs

Wrestling

Branson at Seneca