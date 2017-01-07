Arrest Made in Lawrence Co. Homicide Case

by Sam Clanton

MOUNT VERNON, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office makes an arrest in the homicide case of 82-year-old Nolan Karch of Aurora, who was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home Monday night, January 2nd.

After conducting an initial investigation and following up on multiple leads, late Friday night the Lawrence County Prosecutor filed charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and burglary against 44-year-old Shannon Hensley of Aurora.

He is currently jailed without bond in Mount Vernon, and has an initial court date scheduled for today (Monday).

Sheriff Brad DeLay says the investigation is ongoing, and further charges could be presented to the prosecutor.