Arthur Wade “Toby” Luper, age 77, of Eagle Rock, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at his home.

He was born February 10, 1939 in Kansas, Oklahoma the son of Ben and Florence (Winfield) Luper. On April 25, 1958 in Tahlequah, Oklahoma he was united in marriage to Iwanna January, who preceded him in death on October 16, 2009. Also preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, John Luper and one sister, Bonnie Erlich.

Surviving are three sons, Terry Luper of Eagle Rock, Missouri, James Luper and Chris Luper both of Grove, Oklahoma; one brother, George Luper of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; four sisters, Dori Vaughn of Little Kansas, Oklahoma, Evalee Butler of Westville, Oklahoma, Judy Jackson and her husband Ray Dean of Little Kansas, Oklahoma and Diane Sartin of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; five grandchildren, Mark Wyatt, Amy Wyatt Moore, Christin Manning, Christopher Luper and Clint Luper and great grandchildren, Quinton, Cadin, Avery and Gavin Wyatt, Mason and Allison Baxter, Jett and Mia Moore, Arianna and Jakobe Manning, Aleisha, Kinnsee, Bently and Kyndal Luper and one on the way.

Toby received his education in Kansas, Oklahoma where he graduated from high school. For several years he was a vehicle mechanic for Delaware County, Oklahoma. In 2000 he moved from Oklahoma to Eagle Rock to make his home. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, tinkering on anything mechanical, playing with his grandkids, whittling and he had a nickname for everyone he loved.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Church of God in Golden, Missouri, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor Deryl Harp and Pastor James Ogan will conduct the services. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery at Berryville, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Friday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Contributions may be made to Golden Church of God in memory of Tobey.