C of O Sweeps Grace College

by: Dori Rapinchuk, C of O Sports Information

Freshmen Lead the Cats Against Grace

The College of the Ozarks women’s and men’s basketball teams posted big numbers on Friday afternoon, as they both defeated Grace University (Neb.).

The Lady Bobcats took the early afternoon game by a whopping score of 92-30, while the Bobcats closed out the afternoon with a 99-77 victory.

The Lady Cats had five players hit double-figures, as freshman Aleksei Smith scored a season-high 18 points, including 4-of-5 treys, to lead the way. Lakin Simmerman and Hannah Wisdom tallied 11 points apiece, while Tristen Underdown also hit a season high as she and Cassidy Johnson posted 10 points each. Kelsie Cleeton and Shelby Roberts each snagged a game-high 8 rebounds.

The Lady Cats’ bench scored 55 points, tallying 57% of the playing time. Overall, the women drained 10 of their 23 three-pointers and shot a solid 48.6% from the field.

The Bobcats notched their fourth consecutive win, as freshman DeMon Hyler tallied a season-high 20 points. Hyler was joined in double-digit scoring by Ethan Davidson (17 pts.), Chandler Hall and Cameron Paschke (14 ea.), Heath Carmichael (13), and Kiefer Starbird (11). Starbird picked up a double-double on the afternoon, pulling down 14 rebounds.

The Cats shot an impressive 50.7% from the field, with Hyler and Carmichael contributing 3-of-3 and 3-of-5 respectively from the 3-point line.

The Lady Cats’ season record now stands at 14-4, and the Bobcats have moved to 9-6. The Bobcats will play NAIA DI William Woods University (12-4) on Tuesday. Both teams are scheduled to return to their home court next Saturday, January 14, to face Crowley’s Ridge College at 2 and 4 p.m.