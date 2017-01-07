Danny Carl Bender, Sr., son of Lela Bender departed this life on January 3, 2017, at AOCC in Mountain Grove, Missouri. He was a resident of the Mountain Grove area since 1960. Danny Bender was born February 24, 1960. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

After receiving his diploma, he joined the U.S. Navy. Upon returning home, he was united in marriage to Velma Davis. Out of this marriage, two sons were born: Danny Bender and Christopher Bender. Danny leaves behind his wife of 5 years, Nancy Bender; five sisters: Norma, Christina, Mary, Betty and Kay; 2 brothers: Kenny and Joe; and 3 grandchildren: London and Olivia Bender and Jack Redding.

Special thanks to Hospice Compassus and AOCC for their kindness and support. Danny will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him. To leave an online condolence, visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.