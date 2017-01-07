Elizabeth Gay Wrona age 84 of Branson, Missouri passed away on January 5, 2017 at Shepherd Of The Hills Living Center in Branson, Missouri.



She was born on May 16, 1932 in Carthage, Missouri the daughter of Herbert Tracy and Martha Elizabeth Scruggs. She was a retired teacher and had been a resident of Forsyth and Branson since 1987. She attended Friendly Baptist Church in Branson.



Survivors are three sisters: Marian Dawson of Rolla, Missouri; Evelyn Wallace of Branson, Missouri and Carol Webster of Hopewell Junction, New York. She was preceded in death by her parents and one infant brother.



Private family services and burial will be in the Park Cemetery in Carthage, Missouri under the direction of Greenlawn Funeral Home in Branson.

