First 2017 Hospital Birth in Branson is a Boy

Press Release

BRANSON, Mo. – Baby Rohan Bingham wasn’t quite ready to meet the world on New Year’s Day, but he still became the first baby born at Cox Medical Center Branson in 2017.

His parents, Christopher and Orawan Bingham of Forsyth, welcomed him into the world at 12:54 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Upon his arrival, he weighed 6 lbs 13 oz and measured 20 inches long.

Hours after the birth, Orawan is very pleased with the care she’s had with her first child. “It’s been good,” she says. “Everything has been really nice. Much more than I really expected.”