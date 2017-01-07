Harriet Ives Sandel, age 95, of Ozark, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2017, in Springfield, Missouri. She was born August 27, 1921, in Newburgh, New York, the daughter of Hymen and Pearl Casscles. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Harriet was a loving wife and mother.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Marion Lee Sandel; and three sons, Georgie Brola, Daniel Brola and Donald Brola.

Harriet is survived by a daughter, Karen Bertrand and husband Ray of Ozark, Missouri; two sons, John Brola of Manteca, California, and Gary Brola, Frisco, Texas; as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Burial will be held at a later time in Bloomingburg Rural Cemetery, Bloomingburg, New York.