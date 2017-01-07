Lawrence Eugene “Larry” Carter, age 70, of Purdy, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 2, 2017 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri.

He was born July 1, 1946 in Atkins, Arkansas the son of Bennie and Cora (Garner) Carter, who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death were three brothers, Robert, Herman and Paul Carter.

Surviving are one son, James Alan “J.C.” Carter of Butterfield, Missouri; one daughter, Melissa Carter of Cassville, Missouri; one brother, Frank Carter and his wife Shelly of Washburn, Missouri; two sisters, Freda Shelly of Exeter, Missouri and Gail Walker and her husband Ed of Ponce deLeon, Missouri and two grandchildren.

Larry grew up in Barry County and received his education at Shell Knob and Cassville. During the Vietnam War he served in the United States Army, serving from March 2, 1965 until February 14, 1967. Most of his life was spent raising cattle. He enjoyed his cattle and feeding humming birds.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 6, 2017 at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor Loy Bowen will conduct the services. Burial with military honors will be in Carter Family Cemetery at Purdy.

The family will receive friends from 12 noon until service time Friday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Contributions may be made to the funeral home.