Physical Therapist Joins the NARMC Team

Press Release

HARRISON, Ark. – Jennifer Birdsong, PT, DPT, has joined the Rehabilitation Services staff of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC).

Birdsong earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology with Minor in Chemistry, graduating with Cum Laude honors from Central Methodist University, Fayette, Missouri, and a Doctor of Physical Therapy from Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri. Prior to joining NARMC, Birdsong’s experience in the St. Joseph and Kansas City areas included acute inpatient and outpatient pediatric therapy involving a variety of treatment modalities including equine therapy.

As a part of the Rehabilitation Services staff at NARMC, Birdsong works with outpatients as well as inpatients. Her outpatient therapy will focus on pediatric patients from birth to age 21 including children dealing with cerebral palsy, traumatic injury, Down’s syndrome, autism spectrum disorder , cystic fibrosis, cancer, scoliosis, developmental delays and movement disorders including those resulting from premature birth.

“Working to improve a child’s motor development, strength, range of motion, endurance, balance, and coordination are the primary goals of therapy,” stated Birdsong.

“NARMC is proud of the therapy options offered through the Rehabilitation Services Department. With the additional focus on pediatric services we can offer a broad array of effective therapies for patients of all ages,” stated Rick Heiser, OTD, OTR/L, CHT, CLT , Director or Rehabilitation Services.

Birdsong is accepting new patients at NARMC Outpatient Rehabilitation Services department. Please call 870-414-5051 for scheduling information.