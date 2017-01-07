Reeds Spring Schools Seeking Substitute Teachers

Press Release

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – If you’re organized, a good communicator, and have a passion for helping children, you should consider becoming a substitute teacher. The Reeds Spring School District is looking for more people willing to fill in.

“Substitute teachers keep the educational process going,” said superintendent Michael Mason. “Students do not miss out on instruction and teachers do not feel the pressure to come to school when they are not feeling well or cannot give 100 percent.”

To become a substitute, you need 60 college credits and must have a valid state substitute teaching certificate or teaching certificate. You must also pass a background check. This is a good job for someone who likes to pick and choose when they work. It’s also good experience for someone who has a teaching degree but is waiting for jobs to open up in the spring.

“It’s a little extra money, and I enjoy being with the kids,” said substitute teacher Frank Shock. “It’s a Monday through Friday job and you’re done by three o’clock.”

Shock added that it’s important to find out which age group of students you are comfortable supervising. He prefers high school, but other substitute teachers like being around the younger kids.

“Develop relationships with the kids. Once you get to know them and they get to know you, it’s a whole lot easier,” Shock said.

To learn more about substitute teaching at Reeds Spring Schools, please visit www.rs-wolves.com. Click on “Staff” at the top of the homepage, then click “Human Resources” and look for the “Substitute Information” link.