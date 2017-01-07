Willie “Don” Fletcher, age 85, of Exeter, Missouri, passed away Wednesday January 4, 2017 at Cassville Health Care and Rehabilitation.

He was born October 21, 1931 at Washburn, Missouri the son of Melvin and Dorothy (Hickman) Fletcher and was raised by his grandparents, Elizabeth and William Hickman. On August 28, 1952 he was united in marriage to Betty “Maxine” Stark, who preceded him in death on June 7, 1981. On May 2, 1997 he married Loretta Day who died February 14, 2015. Others preceding him in death were his parents; one brother, Doyle Fletcher and one step-son, Leonard Day.

Surviving are one son, LouDon Fletcher and his wife Shirley of Cassville, Missouri; two daughters, Vickie McDougle and her husband Robert of Shell Knob, Missouri and Trish McCracken and her husband Mike of Cassville, Missouri; one brother, Pete Fletcher of Gravette, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; two step-sons, DeWayne Day and his wife Irene of Exeter, Missouri and Bruce Day and his wife Robin of Exeter, Missouri; four step-daughters, Linda Wyatt and her husband Tony of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, Jeanette Winchester of Tampa, Florida, Sandra Schreiner and her husband Edgar of Aurora, Missouri and Lisa Jacobs and her husband Dennis of Cassville, Missouri.

Don was a life-long resident of Barry County. He attended school at Cave springs, Fox, Rocky and Union Valley. He was a long time self-employed logger in this area and was a member of Exeter First Baptist Church. Some of his favorite pastimes were camping, fishing, boating and water skiing when he was younger. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Exeter First Baptist Church under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Burial will be in True Love Cemetery at Wayne, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Friday at Exeter First Baptist Church.

Contributions may be made to True Love Cemetery in memory of Don.