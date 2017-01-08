Four Injured in Single Vehicle Crash in Barry County

by Tim Church

VERONA, Mo. – Four residents of Verona are injured in a single vehicle crash Saturday night, five miles southeast of Monett in Barry County.

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports 32-year-old Joshua Grose was traveling southbound on Farm Road 11-30 at 6 p.m., when he swerved the vehicle he was driving to avoid a stranded vehicle in the roadway. The vehicle then travelled off of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned.

Grose and three passengers, 23-year-old Shea Grose, 15-year-old Tylor Melvin and 5-year-old Nevaeh Grose, were all transported by a private vehicle to Cox Hospital in Monett to be treated for their respective moderate injuries.

According to the online crash report, the only vehicle occupant wearing their seatbelt at the time of the crash was 5-year-old Nevaeh Grose.